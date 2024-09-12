My essentials: Emma Micallef’s cultural picks

1. Book

I am currently reading Blitzed by Norman Ohler, which is a fascinating book that centres around the widespread use of drugs in Nazi Germany, the Third Reich’s relationship with them, and the role drug use played in the Second World War. I picked this up from the bookstore when visiting the Dachau concentration camp outside Munich, which was an incredibly eye-opening experience.

2. Film

I don’t watch as many films as I’d like to anymore, the last one I saw in the cinema was Challengers and I loved it. I am a big tennis fan, and while tennis was almost secondary to the story, it was an incredibly paced film with a brilliant soundtrack, which I listened to for weeks on end after watching. I’m a sucker for a good sound track, and that’s what usually makes or breaks a film for me.

3. TV/Internet

I’ve been sucked into the TikTok world, and I secretly love it. While it’s affected my attention span, I love having a perfectly curated feed containing all the little things I like. I’d like to think I learn a lot from it too.

4. Music

This summer has been all about Chappell Roan and Charlie for me, but deep down my number one will always be Beyonce, so she’s always a staple in my playlists.

5. Place

I travel a lot, and while cities were my thing in the past, I am now finding more joy in slow paced trips in places like Sicily, Tuscany and have really enjoyed visiting family in Luxembourg recently. I need open spaces and fresh air, and these places help me clear my head and recharge between projects.