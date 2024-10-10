My essentials: Clint Calleja’s cultural picks

1. Book

Over the past year, I’ve been reading extensively about art history to prepare for my lectures. As a result, I haven’t had much time for books outside of that subject. However, I’ve managed to listen to several audiobooks while working in my workshop or driving. My favourite so far has been Dave Grohl’s autobiography.

2. Film

I tend to prefer documentaries over films. The most recent one I watched was World War II: From the Frontlines. The scenes depicting the holocaust are always difficult for me to process - they fill me with anger.

3. TV/Internet

I don’t follow any social media influencers or bloggers. Lately, the websites I visit most often are art supply stores, world news sites, astronomy pages, and sports news.

4. Music

Listening to Dave Grohl’s autobiography reignited my interest in rock bands like Nirvana, Foo Fighters, and Queens of the Stone Age.

5. Place

For the past year, the road leading to my home was closed for repairs, and we were rerouted through a narrow countryside lane. This detour led me to discover a beautiful rural area between Żejtun and Marsaxlokk, called Ħal Tmiem. It felt like stepping back in time. The area remains untouched by modern, unsightly concrete buildings and is surrounded by stunning countryside. Let’s hope it stays that way.