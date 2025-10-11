My essentials: Thea Costa’s cultural picks

About

I recently graduated as an English teacher after studying modern and contemporary literature and criticism. I’ve always loved stories, whether through books or performance, so I also take part in theatre productions. Both teaching and theatre allow me to share that passion with others, while keeping me curious and open to learning from different perspectives.

Book

One of the best books I’ve read is Circe by Madeline Miller. I enjoy the way Miller retells myths we think we know, giving overlooked characters a voice. The novel perfectly illustrates how women can embody multiple archetypes at once – a theme close to my heart and one I explored in my dissertation. It also captures the atmosphere of ancient Greece so vividly that reading it feels like an escape. I’m excited that Miller is now working on a retelling of Persephone’s story.

Film

One film that has stayed with me is Past Lives. It’s a simple story, yet it explores big themes of love, longing, and life’s “what ifs”. I was struck by how little seemed to happen in terms of plot, yet how much unfolded emotionally. The quiet power of its storytelling left me in tears. I’d recommend it for its tenderness and honesty.

Internet and TV

I recently came across Bethany Ciotola, an influencer who adds whimsy and romance to everyday life. Her content combines style, family moments, and small rituals that make ordinary days feel special. There’s nothing over the top about it – it’s more about noticing the little things and enjoying them. Watching her videos gives me ideas for slowing down and being more present, which is something I’d like to practise myself.

Music

Fleetwood Mac has always been a favourite band of mine, but Landslide stands out. It’s such a simple song, yet it manages to capture something universal about facing change and growing older. The lyrics are reflective without being overly sentimental, and the melody has a softness that makes it timeless. Whenever I listen to it, I feel both comforted and reminded that change, though sometimes unsettling, is a natural part of life.

Place

I’ve always said I was meant to be Italian – the language, the culture, and the food are incredibly appealing to me. Italy feels like a second home, full of beauty, warmth, and history. Greece also fascinates me, not only because of its mythology but because of the way its past still feels alive. And if I could go further afield, Japan would be high on my list.