[WATCH] Emma Muscat with new song for Eurovision Song Contest

Emma Muscat will compete in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with the song I Am What I Am instead of Out of Sight.

The music video was published on Warner Music Italy’s YouTube channel on Monday afternoon.

Muscat won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with Out of Sight back in February.

This is not the first time a song switch has happened. When Ira Losco competed in 2016, Chameleon was replaced by Walk on Water.

I Am What I am is a soulful gospel number, which is all about self-love, with the message behind the song all about being inclusive and positive.

Muscat will compete in Turin, Italy, in May of this year.