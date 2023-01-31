Aidan Cassar withdraws from Eurovision legal challenge

Former Eurovision contestant Aidan Cassar has withdrawn his legal case against the Public Broadcasting Authority.

The singer had demanded PBS to suspend their decision to disqualify him from the Eurovision Song Contest. The singer had also said he is prepared to take further action should PBS not allow him the opportunity to explain himself.

In response, PBS claimed that there was no cause to delay their decision, claiming that it was final.

Less than a week later, on Tuesday evening, Cassar turned to Facebook to acknowledge that launching a complaint would have been selfish on his part because it would have meant cancelling the festival entirely.

This was never my intention, especially with regard to my fellow singers, who, like me, worked hard to provide a magnificent performance on that stage, as well as Eurovision fans," Cassar explained.

The singer revealed that he had dreamed of representing Malta in Eurovision since he was seven years old.

"I worked so hard, I even quit my full-time job a few weeks ago to give everything to this dream of mine," Cassar lamented.

While thanking everyone who helped him along the way, he wished other singers success in the last two weeks of the competition.