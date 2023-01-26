Aidan Cassar demands PBS suspend their decision to disqualify him from Eurovision

Singer Aidan Cassar has demanded PBS suspend their decision to disqualify him from the Eurovision Song Contest.

Cassar’s lawyers, Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca, have demanded the public broadcaster freeze their decision and allow him to make his case.

The singer is prepared to take further action should PBS not allow him the opportunity to explain himself.

Aidan Cassar was disqualified from competing in this year's Malta Eurovision Song Contest with his song 'Reġina' (queen).

According to the Malta Eurovision Song Contest production team, he was disqualified because he marketed his song in the competition through unauthorised social media posts.

This was in violation of Festival Regulations 5.3 and 5.6.

The rule broken states that artists may not use marketing professionals, marketing officials, or marketing businesses, or participate in any marketing or promotional campaign or activity to promote themselves, the song, their participation, or to influence the public vote.

His lawyers argue he has been singled out by the broadcaster, and insists they never gave him the space to defend himself from the claims put against him.

Having released several singles, including the hit ‘Naħseb Fik’, Cassar also was one of the big favourites in 2022.

With his song ‘Ritmu’, he qualified second with 20 points less than Emma Muscat’s ‘Out of Sight.’