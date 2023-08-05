Farsons Beer Festival cancels final night due to strong winds

The final night of the Farsons Beer Festival has been cancelled, due to the strong winds which are forecasted to persist over weekend.

This decision has been taken by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc following a thorough site visit and on the recommendation of health and safety consultants.

“This has been decided in the best interest of public safety and to safeguard our guests, operators, artists and the general public,” the company said in statement on Saturday morning.

Tonight’s performance inluded renowned international artist Shaun Farrugia, as well as Memphis Mac and Destiny on the Main Stage, Captain Romance & The Danger Dogs and Fakawi on the Rock Stage, and Miss Roberta at Casa Electronica.

“We look forward to having them on board again in future editions,” the company said.

Farsons thanked everyone who attended this year’s edition, as well as the artists, sponsors, sub-contractors, tenants and crew.

“We look forward to seeing you all next year.”