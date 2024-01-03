Happening in Malta in 2024

1 January – New embassy

Japan opens an embassy in Malta at Tigne Point, Sliema.

5 January – Man. Utd women

Manchester United Women play a friendly match against PSV Eindhoven from The Netherlands at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola as part of the English team’s winter training camp in Malta.

11-28 January – Baroque music

Valletta Baroque Festival takes place with several musical events taking place across Malta.

8 February – Football

Malta will learn who its opponents in the fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League are with the league phase draw for the male tournament happening in Paris.

9-13 February - Carnival

Carnival is celebrated in Valletta and other towns, in particular Nadur and Għaxaq.

2 March – Concert

Rock and Pop Classics of the 80s and 90s concert produced by The Gozo Youth Orchestra and 7SPP choir will be held at the Aurora Opera House in Victoria, Gozo.

14-16 March – Mużika, Mużika

Fourth edition of Maltese song festival Mużika, Mużika takes place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

15-24 March - Musical

Teatru Astra in Victoria, Gozo presents Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story musical.

24 March - Concert

Gigi d’Alessio accompanied by the Versatile Orchestra gives concert at MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

29 March – Good Friday (PH)

Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus with processions in which statues depicting the various stages of Christ’s passion are paraded around the streets in several towns.

31 March – Easter/Freedom Day (NH)

Malta celebrates 45 years since the departure of foreign military forces. But Christians will also celebrate Easter with the traditional runs with the statue of the Risen Christ in several towns and villages.

1 April – UNSC presidency

Malta takes over the one-month rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for a second time after having captained the UN’s top body in February 2023.

4 April – President’s goodbye

President George Vella’s term in office is officially up. If parliament fails to choose a replacement, his term will be extended automatically until a new president is selected.

20 April – Opera

Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Bohème will be performed at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria as part of the 17th edition of the Gaulitana music festival.

1 May – Workers’ Day/EU anniversary (PH)

Malta joins the rest of the western world to commemorate Workers’ Day but the island also celebrates 20 years of EU membership.

24-25 May – Folk music

Ritmu Roots Festival takes place at Argotti Gardens in Floriana and other locations, showcasing traditional folk music interwoven with contemporary sounds.

6-9 June – Music festival

Earth Garden music festival will be held at the Picnic Area in Ta’ Qali.

7 June – Sette Giugno (NH)

Malta commemorates the 105th anniversary of the Sette Giugno bread riots when six people were killed by British forces.

8 June – Elections

Voting day for the European Parliament and local council elections.

14-23 June - Arts

Malta International Arts Festival takes place.

26 June – Concert

Ed Sheeran concert to be held at Ta’ Qali open-air concert venue.

8-13 July – Jazz

Malta Jazz Festival takes place at Ta’ Liesse in Valletta.

25-28 July – Dance

Dance Festival Malta will host a series of workshops, masterclasses and performances.

13-16 August – Rave

Glitch Festival, a rave music bonanza, will be held outdoors at Ta’ Qali.

8 September – Victory Day (NH)

It will be 459 years since the Great Siege victory over invading Ottoman forces

21 September – Independence Day (NH)

Malta celebrates 60 years of independence.

5 October – Notte Bianca

Notte Bianca is held in Valletta.

23-25 October – Sailing

Rolex Middle Sea Race will be held from Malta to Sicily and back to Malta via Lampedusa.

24-26 October – Opera

Teatru Astra in Victoria, Gozo will host Giuseppe Verdi’s opera, Giovanna d’Arco.

10-11 November – Opera

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera Apollo et Hyacinthus is held at Teatru Manoel in Valletta.

13 December – Republic Day (NH)

Malta celebrates 50 years of being a republic.

31 December – UNSC goodbye

Malta’s two-year term as a member of the UN Security Council comes to an end.

NH: National holiday; PH: Public holiday