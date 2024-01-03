menu

Happening in Malta in 2024

Some key events happening in Malta throughout 2024

3 January 2024, 10:51am
4 min read

1 January – New embassy 

Japan opens an embassy in Malta at Tigne Point, Sliema. 

5 January – Man. Utd women 

Manchester United Women play a friendly match against PSV Eindhoven from The Netherlands at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola as part of the English team’s winter training camp in Malta. 

Manchester United women play in Malta
11-28 January – Baroque music 

Valletta Baroque Festival takes place with several musical events taking place across Malta. 

8 February – Football 

Malta will learn who its opponents in the fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League are with the league phase draw for the male tournament happening in Paris. 

9-13 February - Carnival 

A float from carnival 2023
Carnival is celebrated in Valletta and other towns, in particular Nadur and Għaxaq. 

2 March – Concert 

Rock and Pop Classics of the 80s and 90s concert produced by The Gozo Youth Orchestra and 7SPP choir will be held at the Aurora Opera House in Victoria, Gozo. 

14-16 March – Mużika, Mużika 

Gianluca Bezzina winner of Mużika Mużika 2023
Fourth edition of Maltese song festival Mużika, Mużika takes place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali. 

15-24 March - Musical 

Teatru Astra in Victoria, Gozo presents Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story musical. 

24 March - Concert 

Gigi d’Alessio accompanied by the Versatile Orchestra gives concert at MFCC in Ta’ Qali. 

29 March – Good Friday (PH) 

Good Friday processions take place in several towns and villages in Malta and Gozo
Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus with processions in which statues depicting the various stages of Christ’s passion are paraded around the streets in several towns. 

31 March – Easter/Freedom Day (NH) 

Malta celebrates 45 years since the departure of foreign military forces. But Christians will also celebrate Easter with the traditional runs with the statue of the Risen Christ in several towns and villages. 

1 April – UNSC presidency 

Malta takes over the UN Security Council presidency for the second time in its two-year term as non-permanent member
Malta takes over the one-month rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for a second time after having captained the UN’s top body in February 2023. 

4 April – President’s goodbye 

President George Vella's term ends in April
President George Vella’s term in office is officially up. If parliament fails to choose a replacement, his term will be extended automatically until a new president is selected.  

20 April – Opera 

Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Bohème will be performed at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria as part of the 17th edition of the Gaulitana music festival. 

1 May – Workers’ Day/EU anniversary (PH) 

Malta celebrates 20 years of EU membership
Malta joins the rest of the western world to commemorate Workers’ Day but the island also celebrates 20 years of EU membership. 

24-25 May – Folk music 

Ritmu Roots Festival showcases traditional folk music
Ritmu Roots Festival takes place at Argotti Gardens in Floriana and other locations, showcasing traditional folk music interwoven with contemporary sounds. 

6-9 June – Music festival 

Earth Garden music festival will be held at the Picnic Area in Ta’ Qali. 

7 June – Sette Giugno (NH) 

Malta commemorates the 105th anniversary of the Sette Giugno bread riots when six people were killed by British forces. 

8 June – Elections 

Maltese voters choose their MEPs
Voting day for the European Parliament and local council elections. 

14-23 June - Arts 

Malta International Arts Festival takes place. 

26 June – Concert 

Ed Sheeran will perform at the new concert venue in Ta' Qali
Ed Sheeran concert to be held at Ta’ Qali open-air concert venue. 

8-13 July – Jazz 

Malta Jazz Festival takes place at Ta’ Liesse in Valletta. 

25-28 July – Dance 

The annual dance festival will see several workshops being organised alongside performances
Dance Festival Malta will host a series of workshops, masterclasses and performances. 

13-16 August – Rave 

Glitch Festival, a rave music bonanza, will be held outdoors at Ta’ Qali. 

8 September – Victory Day (NH) 

It will be 459 years since the Great Siege victory over invading Ottoman forces 

21 September – Independence Day (NH) 

Maltese prime minister George Borg Olivier waving the documents that officialised Malta's independence in 1964
Malta celebrates 60 years of independence. 

5 October – Notte Bianca 

Notte Bianca is held in Valletta. 

23-25 October – Sailing 

The Middle Sea Race takes place between Malta and Sicily
Rolex Middle Sea Race will be held from Malta to Sicily and back to Malta via Lampedusa. 

24-26 October – Opera 

Teatru Astra in Victoria, Gozo will host Giuseppe Verdi’s opera, Giovanna d’Arco. 

10-11 November – Opera 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera Apollo et Hyacinthus is held at Teatru Manoel in Valletta. 

13 December – Republic Day (NH) 

Sir Anthony Mamo, Malta's first president, greeting the crowds in 1974
Malta celebrates 50 years of being a republic. 

31 December – UNSC goodbye 

Malta’s two-year term as a member of the UN Security Council comes to an end. 

NH: National holiday; PH: Public holiday 

