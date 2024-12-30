Valletta ready to host massive NYE 2025 celebration

Valletta is preparing to woo people on New Year’s Eve with a celebration headlined by dance music group Cascada and several Maltese artists, including Ira Losco.

The free open-air celebration will be held in St George’s Square with organisers expecting a crowd of 50,000 people to throng the capital. A fireworks display over the Grand Harbour will also greet the new year.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici visited the final preparations in Valletta on Monday, describing the New Year’s Eve party as one of the largest events in the country.

“This event will not only celebrate culture and art but is a unique opportunity to showcase extraordinary Maltese and international talent,” Bonnici said as he met musicians who were rehearsing on stage.

Valletta Cultural Agency chairperson Jason Micallef said Valletta will put up a beautiful show to welcome the new year.

Ira Losco, Red Electric, Shaun Farrugia and Kevin Paul will be performing with their songs and classic Maltese duets. Cascada will be the evening’s headline act, followed by DJ Koroma, DJ Miggy and DJ D-Rey.

The night will be co-hosted by Dorianne Mamo, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Owen Bonnici and Keane Cutajar. The celebration will be transmitted on TVM.