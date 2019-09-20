Emma Marrone will skip Malta concert for health reasons

Emma Marrone will be skipping the concert in Malta on 4 October because of health problem, the Italian singer announced on social media.

On Instagram, Marrone announced that as of Monday she will suspend her singing career because of health problems. She did not elaborate but the singer has spoken in the past of having had to deal with cancer.

Marrone was scheduled to appear in the Radio Italia concert that will be held on the Floriana Granaries on 4 October.

In her post, the singer apologised to her fans for not being able to make it to the Malta concert: “It’s useless telling you of the immense regret I have for all those who spent money on airline tickets and hotels to travel to Malta to support me: You have no idea how much I would have liked to be on that stage to sing for you. I promise that I will return stronger than before!”

The Radio Italia concert will include Italian singers Alessandra Amoroso, Gigi D’Alessio, Elisa, Francesco Gabbani, Guè Pequeno, J-Ax, Mahmood, Max Pezzali, Raf and Umberto Tozzi.

Ira Losco and other Maltese artists will also be performing.