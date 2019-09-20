Emma Marrone will skip Malta concert for health reasons
On Instagram, the Italian singer tells fans that she will suspend her singing career as from Monday because of health problems but promises to return stronger than ever
Emma Marrone will be skipping the concert in Malta on 4 October because of health problem, the Italian singer announced on social media.
On Instagram, Marrone announced that as of Monday she will suspend her singing career because of health problems. She did not elaborate but the singer has spoken in the past of having had to deal with cancer.
Marrone was scheduled to appear in the Radio Italia concert that will be held on the Floriana Granaries on 4 October.
Succede. Succede e basta. Questo non era proprio il momento giusto, ma in certi casi nessun momento lo sarebbe stato. Da lunedì mi devo fermare per affrontare un problema di salute. Ve lo dico personalmente per rassicurarvi e per non creare allarmismi inutili. Per questo motivo non sarò presente a Malta per il concerto di @radioitalia che ringrazio per l’immediata comprensione. Inutile dirvi l’immenso dispiacere che provo per tutti quei ragazzi che hanno speso dei soldi in voli aerei e alberghi per venire fino a Malta per sostenermi: Non avete idea di quanto mi sarebbe piaciuto essere su quel palco e cantare per tutti voi. Vi prometto che tornerò più forte di prima! Ci sono troppe cose belle da vivere insieme. Adesso chiudo i conti una volta per tutte con questa storia e poi torno da voi. Grazie e state sereni davvero... Andrà tutto bene! Emma. ❤
In her post, the singer apologised to her fans for not being able to make it to the Malta concert: “It’s useless telling you of the immense regret I have for all those who spent money on airline tickets and hotels to travel to Malta to support me: You have no idea how much I would have liked to be on that stage to sing for you. I promise that I will return stronger than before!”
The Radio Italia concert will include Italian singers Alessandra Amoroso, Gigi D’Alessio, Elisa, Francesco Gabbani, Guè Pequeno, J-Ax, Mahmood, Max Pezzali, Raf and Umberto Tozzi.
Ira Losco and other Maltese artists will also be performing.