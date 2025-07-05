A Malta where everyone thrives
We need a leadership that understands both the boardroom and the household budget. The Nationalist Party has always been at its best when it made growth work for people
What is the point of economic growth if it doesn’t improve people’s lives? That’s the question I hear time and again from people across Malta and Gozo; from young families struggling to get by, to small businesses battling to stay afloat. And they’re right. The measure of a nation’s success is not just in its GDP, but in the dignity of its people.
This is why the vision I believe in, and the leadership I want to bring, is centred on inclusive prosperity. We cannot afford a two-speed Malta: one for the well-connected, and another for everyone else. We need a country where opportunity is not a privilege, but a promise.
Vision 2050 rightly highlights the importance of “quality of life” and “social well-being” as national goals. But to get there, we need more than policy papers; we need a plan that connects growth with fairness. And we need a leadership that understands both the boardroom and the household budget.
The Nationalist Party has always been at its best when it made growth work for people. We opened Malta to the world. We invested in skills and infrastructure. We brought the country into Europe; not just for access, but for aspiration. It’s time to rediscover that spirit. Not by going back, but by moving forward with courage and care.
That means building an economy with depth and direction. An economy that:
- Empowers our small businesses, not just our largest entities.
- Values workers with fair wages and decent working conditions.
- Tackles inequality not with handouts, but with real ladders of opportunity.
- Prioritises digital and green transitions that create long-term jobs.
- Anchors growth in communities — not only in towers and traffic.
Gozo, where I come from, is often used as a campaign talking point. But it’s also a case study of what happens when vision is absent. Our youth are leaving. Our economic base is fragile. And yet, the potential is there; to be a hub of sustainability, innovation, and cultural richness. It’s a reminder that national growth must include every corner of the country.
We must also speak plainly about affordability. Today, too many families are working harder but falling behind. Rent, energy, food; the basics of life are becoming unaffordable. This is not acceptable in a country that prides itself on progress. We must rebuild the link between work and wellbeing. Between contribution and reward.
Vision 2050 speaks of a Malta that is “resilient, dynamic, and full of opportunity.” I share that vision. But resilience requires reform. Dynamism requires inclusion. And opportunity must be real; not just written.
The Nationalist Party has always stood for ambition. But ambition must now be matched by compassion. As we look to the future, our leadership must ask: who is being left behind? And what are we doing to bring them in?
My generation wants more than just slogans. We want a Malta where everyone gets a fair chance. Where you don’t have to leave to succeed. Where your background doesn’t decide your future.
That’s why I am running to lead this party. To return it to the people. To put economic dignity at the heart of our national project. And to ensure that, as Malta grows, every citizen grows with it.
Let us once again be the party that delivers hope with a plan. Let us once again be the party that brings Malta forward; not just in numbers, but in lives changed.
It’s time to build a Malta where everyone thrives.