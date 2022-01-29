Malta Film Awards host David Walliams arrives in Malta

Globally acclaimed British comedian, actor, writer and television show presenter David Walliams, arrived in Malta earlier today, ahead of tonight's Malta Film Awards, which he will be hosting.

In a first for Malta, the film awards show will be held, celebrating the skills and talent of Malta’s creative film and television industry. The awards will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

90 nominees are competing in 18 different categories, with the show broadcasted live on TVM at 9pm. The winner of each of these categories will be announced live during the ceremony.

Walliams will be hosting the entire awards ceremony which will also see both local and international talent take it to the stage in a variety of performances aimed to commemorate Malta’s success story in the film history.

In comments to TVMNews, Walliams said the awards will serve as an opportunity to promote films and film makers in Malta. At the lower Barrakka gardens, Williams was greeted by a crowd of children, all requesting his autograph.

Whilst he began his career writing and acting, Walliam's breakthrough arrived after adapting the radio show ‘Little Britain’ to television – together with Matt Lucas. The show was a huge success and won numerous awards and achieved popular acclaim within the comedy sphere.

In 2012, he joined the iconic Britain’s Got Talent panel of judges alongside Simon Cowell. He still sits on the same panel of judges to this day.

The Malta Film Commission is partnering with the Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) to coordinate the event.

A panel of selected local and international professionals will serve as jury for the awards in 2022.