Valletta’s Jurassic World displays cost €17,000 – PQ

The Jurassic World displays erected in Valletta cost €17,100, Tourism Minster Clayton Bartolo said.

The information was revealed in a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Julie Zahra on the cost of the display, its primary goal, and whether the goal had been achieved.

The displays were placed in Valletta and other locations across Malta in what the Film Commissioner Johann Grech had labelled “an effort to ignite Malta's screen tourism niche”.

The three full-scale velociraptors – familiar to fans of the Jurassic World franchise as “Blue” and “Beta” – were found in Valletta’s St. George’s Square, near the Freedom monument in Birgu and near the Mellieħa police station, with all three localities having featured in the conclusion of the Jurassic World franchise which shot in Malta in 2020.

Despite being panned by critics worldwide, Jurassic World Dominion has managed to rake in massive box office revenues.

Replying to the PQ on Tuesday, the tourism minister said the displays served as an attraction to tourists visiting the capital, saying they even received international publicity in the United States of America.

Bartolo said that the decision was part of an important publicity campaign at the height of the film's success, with the film being the first blockbuster to specifically mention Malta as part of its storyline.

He said the attraction’s success can be reflected in the large number of photos uploaded on social media by passers-by.