Film sequels and franchises are most watched as box office rakes in €3.3 million

Malta’s most popular film titles in 2022 were ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ amounting to 7.1%, 6.1% and 5.9% of total admissions respectively.

NSO data shows that these top three movies were followed by franchises and sequels that all made the top 10: Jurassic World: Dominion; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Batman; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Thor: Love and Thunder; and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Uncharted and Elvis also made the top 10.

Just short of €3.3 million was generated from foreign film admissions.

In 2022, there were six cinema establishments – two in Gozo – with a total of 23 screens and a seating capacity of 3,910.

A total of 376 film titles and 27,189 screenings were exhibited in 2022, amounting to an average of 72 screenings per film, and 460,244 admissions. Maltese productions, many of which belonged to the short films rather than the feature films category, had 15,159 admissions with a total gross box office of €85,478 in 505 screenings.

On the other hand, foreign productions, which besides the traditional feature films also included event cinema, had 445,085 admissions with a total gross box office of €3,299,633 in 26,684 screenings.

44.9% of the films projected in 2022 were rated as ‘12A’, while 29.3% were rated as ‘15’. On the other hand, only 3.5% were rated as ‘18’.