Money Heist's Helsinki joins star-studded line-up for Mediterrane Film Festival

Darko Perić, notably known for his role as Helsinki in the hit Netflix series Money Heist, is the latest name to be added to the star-studded list of names attending the Mediterrane Film Festival next week in Valletta, Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech told Malta Today.

Born in Serbia in 1977, Perić's acting journey commenced in Spain, where he secured the role of Helsinki in the immensely popular La Casa del Papel series.

In the show, Perić's character, Helsinki, is a battle-hardened Serbian veteran with a rich history of warfare.

He plays a pivotal role in the gripping storyline centred around a criminal gang's audacious plan to seize hostages within the walls of the Royal Mint of Spain.

Hulk actor Eric Bana and ‘Sherlock Holmes’ actor Jared Harris will also be joining Darko Perić, at the Mediterrane Film Festival, set to take place next week in Valletta.

The Mediterrane Film Festival aims to foster collaboration, growth, and opportunity for filmmakers while promoting Malta's rich cultural heritage and its emerging role as a world-class film hub.

As the festival's first edition, it seeks to provide a platform for emerging and established filmmakers from the Mediterranean region to showcase their work and connect with industry professionals.