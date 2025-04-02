Top Gun, Batman actor Val Kilmer dies aged 65

Val Kilmer, the renowned American actor best known for his roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, has passed away at the age of 65.

His family confirmed that he died of pneumonia on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Kilmer, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but later recovered, saw his acting career affected by a tracheotomy that affected his voice.

Despite these challenges, he made a return to the big screen in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), bring back to life his role as the fighter pilot Iceman alongside Tom Cruise’s Maverick.

Rising to fame in the 1986 classic Top Gun, Kilmer became a household name for his portrayal of the cool aviator. His career held a variety of iconic performances, including playing rock legend Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), starring in the Western Tombstone, and appearing in the crime thriller Heat.

In 2021, the documentary Val offered a look at his rise in Hollywood, and the struggles he faced after his illness. The film which showcased his journey through personal footage and reflections, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Born on 31 December 1959, Kilmer was raised in a middle-class Los Angeles family before pursuing a career that would secure his legacy in Hollywood. Kilmer was married to actress Joanne Whalley. They had two children, a daughter, Mercedes and a son, Jack.