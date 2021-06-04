Enya Magri’s electro pop single Feelin’ fits the season’s vibe

Emerging singer and songwriter Enya Magri has dropped brand new single Feelin’, a follow-up to Safe Haven and Summer Lights.

“Feelin’ is an original song that has given me the opportunity to grow, mature and experiment with a fusion of pop and electronic dance music, a genre that fits the season to perfection,” Enya Magri said.

Last week Magri shared her song’s artwork on Facebook and Instagram, a photo by Kris Micallef which has been re-imagined by Jody Magri for the artwork.

“Feelin’ is special to me since I wrote the melody and the words myself,” Magri said. Cyprian Cassar produced.

Accompanying the release is a music video directed by Matthew Muscat Drago, featuring renowned performer Damian Buhagiar, who recently returned to Malta after a stint on the West End as Pepper in the musical Mamma Mia!

Shot in what seems to be a television studio setup, the location is a private residence, a place which Enya described on her social media platforms as “my second home, where I have many memories of my childhood” – her late grandmother’s house.

The retro vibe is an idea cooked up by Enya’s team, lending itself extremely well to the genre, and gripping the casual viewer from the first few seconds.

Feelin’ is available for streaming or purchase on all leading digital platforms including, but not limited to: Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes through international distribution company; CAP-Sounds.