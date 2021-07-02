[WATCH] Fabrizio Faniello releases remix of Eurovision hit Another Summer Night

Fabrizio Faniello has released a new version of his 2009 Eurovision hit Another Summer Night, which is available to stream now on all platforms.

It has already been 20 years since Faniello hit the Eurovision Song Contest stage at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark to represent Malta in front of 38,000 people in the audience, and more than 100 million television viewers across the world.

Not only did he make the Top 10, by finishing in 9th place and taking the maximum points from host country Denmark in 2001, but Another Summer Night was a massive hit in Europe, climbing in both radio and sales charts.

Fabrizio went on to have a successful 20-year career in the music industry, with a string of successful singles and albums in Europe, Asia and even America.

It is for this reason that his team decided to release a new version of Another Summer Night, with the 2021 version hoping to leave the same impact, and be a summer hit.

The release, which also includes a couple of remixes for the clubs, is accompanied by a lyric video, with Fabrizio becoming a comic character.

That’s not all, as the biggest surprise awaiting all those eager to listen, is that the new version features his sister Claudia Faniello, who also got the chance to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2017.