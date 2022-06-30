Full line-up for this year’s Isle of MTV announced

Bbno$ (baby no money), Mae Muller and Shaun Farrugia have been added to this year’s Isle of MTV line up.

The popular music festival returns to Floriana this year, after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Isle of MTV festival will broadcast on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries across TV, digital and social platforms.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from 19th to 24th July.

EDM DJ Marshmello and rapper French Montana were already announced as part of this year’s line-up.

Alexander Leon Gumuchian better known as bbno$ is a Canadian rapper and singer from Vancouver. He is best known for his collaborations with rapper Yung Gravy as well as his 2019 single “Lalala” with producer Y2K, which reached over 850 million streams on Spotify.

Mae Muller is an English singer-songwriter who released Chapter 1 in 2019 with Capitol Records, followed by the EP No One Else, Not Even You in November 2020. Most recently Mae released “Better Days”, a joint single with NEIKED and Polo G, which rapidly garnered astronomical success across the globe following a viral moment on TikTok.

Maltese singer Shaun Farrugia made his name on the writing scene with ‘Hot Summer Nights’ on The Script’s number one album ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ and Mimi Webb’s ‘I’ll Break My Heart Again’. He also released two collaborations with global producer Martin Garrix title If We’ll Ever Be Remembered’ and ‘Starlight (Keep Me Afloat).’

His cover of ‘Blinding Lights” featured on ITV’s “Love Island”.

The festival will also feature special guest performances from local acts including Aidan, Enjya, Gaia Cauchi, and Maxine Pace, plus DJ sets with Debrii, D-Rey, Koroma, Miggy, Supre, Zrinz, Daniel, Ylenia & Jamie from 89.7 Bay, and Nate, JD Patrick & Frank from Vibe FM.

For more information, tickets and line-up go to www.isleofmtv.com.