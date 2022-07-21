The Farsons Beer Festival is back, celebrating beer and Maltese talent

The 40th edition of the Farsons Beer Festival, Malta’s largest outdoor event, will be held from Thursday 28 July to Saturday 6 August at the Picnic Area, Ta’ Qali. Entrance is free.

The Festival is a celebration of the best local and international beer together with a selection of the best local talent.

“We are excited to be back with another edition of this long-awaited event. It has been sorely missed during its two-year absence and is now eagerly awaited by many. Always enjoyed by all, this year’s edition once again promises to be a good night out for people of all ages, families and groups of friends,” said Adriana Lupo, Business Support Manager at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and Festival Coordinator.

The wide choice of local and international award-winning beers on offer is the main highlight of the Festival with the range including local brands Cisk Lager with the full Cisk portfolio, Cisk Excel, Cisk Pilsner, Cisk Chill, Cisk Strong and Cisk 0.0. Also available is the Farsons Classic Brews range, which includes Blue Label Amber Ale, Double Red Strong Ale and Green Hop IPA.

International brands include, Carlsberg, Budweiser, Corona, Beck’s, Desperados, Hop House 13, Newcastle, Kilkenny and Guinness as well as international craft beers St Austell from the UK and Baladin from Italy. Gluten-free beer Bellfield and alcohol-free beers Cisk 0.0 and Carlsberg 0.0 will also be available together with a selection of cider brands.

The official Festival 40th edition mug will once again be available for purchase from the main bars.

With over 70 performances spread across 3 areas, the festival offers a great line-up of local artists and bands, including, amongst others, Main Stage headliners Ira Losco, Tribali, The Travellers, Red Electric as well as BNI, Club Murder, Lapes and Fire headlining the Alternative Stage. Casa Electronica is also returning this year and features several local well-known DJs, including Miss Roberta, DJ Armani and Carlo Gerada and others.

The little ones too can enjoy the Festival with live animation every night from 8.30pm to 10pm in the Kids Area as well as other activities.

In line with Farsons’ commitment to making the Festival greener by reducing single-use plastic, beer and soft drinks will again be served in reusable cups. These are available for purchase from all the bars, in 25cl and 50cl sizes. They can be reused every night of the Festival with a number of rinsing stations located close to the main bars. Visitors are also urged to dispose of their waste responsibly at the designated areas throughout the festival grounds.

“We are delighted to be the main sponsors and connectivity providers for Farsons Beerfest. Festivalgoers will be able to unlock some exciting special deals when visiting our stand at this highly anticipated annual event, as well as participating in competitions for epic prizes throughout the ten days,” said Mr Karl Galea, Epic Chief Marketing Officer.

Ms Susan Weenink Camilleri, Head of Sales and Marketing at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, commented, “As the longest-running, large-scale event of its kind in Malta, we are proud that throughout the years, we have continuously evolved and developed the Festival in line with market trends, be it the beer selection, choice of music and food, environmental responsibility, branding or technology.”

In keeping with the trend for digital token systems at such events, an RFID card will be required for all bar purchases at the Festival. An RFID card is a convenient and easy-to-use system that makes for easy bar payments.

The 40th edition of the Farsons Beer Festival is sponsored by Epic and supported by PRS for Music, Vibe, Uber, Peperami and Snickers.