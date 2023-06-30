Death of Brikkuni guitarist Andrew Schembri at 29 shocks arts community

Friends and members of Malta’s arts community are mourning the sudden death of Brikkuni guitarist and musician Andrew Schembri, at the age of 29.

Schembri, who would have turned 30 in September, was the youngest of three brothers. He died suddenly in an incident in St Paul’s Bay. Police are excluding foul play.

Schembri last played for Brikkuni as a support act for Ukrainian-American ‘gypsy-punk’ band Gogol Bordello. He was also one-half of the elaborate light installations duo, Late Interactive, which was employed for the launch of Brikkuni’s third album Rub Al Khali in 2017.

Schembri’s older brother David, speaking on behalf of his family, told the Times of Malta the death of the young man had come like a bolt out of the blue.

“Andrew was a kind, intelligent, passionate, creative young man, with a sense of playfulness he exuded in all he did. Beneath the surface, he had a deep sense of justice and a yearning for meaning and truth. He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a friend. Above all, he was loved. By his family, by his friends, by his peers. He still is.”

Brikkuni frontman Mario Vella penned an open letter to Schembri. “Much will be said about your youthful exuberance, your sharp wit, boundless creativity, amazing knack of thinking out of the box and above all, your moral soundness, integrity and sensitivity. Barely a week ago we were holding each other tight professing our pure and untainted brotherly love to each other.”

“Nothing will erase or diminish the memory of that incredible smile you’d flash every time I felt compelled to point out your ethereal nature. How many times did I tell you? ‘Andrew, you’re so beyond any mathematical equation and worldly drudgery that sometimes I wonder whether you belong amongst us here on Earth at all’. If only I’d known Andrew. If only I’d known.

“I love you brother. I love you my friend. I love you trusty bandmate. You made me want to be a better man. I promise I will do my darndest to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be. Your beautiful legacy shall always be honoured.”