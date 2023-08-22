Iconic Italian singer Toto Cutugno passes away at 80

Italian singer-songwriter Toto Cutugno, who captivated Maltese audiences with his timeless melodies time and time again, died on Tuesday.

Cutugno, who celebrated his 80th birthday just last month, passed away at around 4pm at San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he had been undergoing treatment.

His manager, Danilo Mancuso, confirmed the news to ANSA, revealing that the singer's health had deteriorated in recent months after a prolonged illness.

Cutugno etched his name in Italian music back in 1983 when he graced the stage of the renowned Sanremo Festival.

Donned in a distinctive salmon jacket and tie, he strummed his guitar and serenaded the audience with the unforgettable lines, “Lasciatemi cantare con la chitarra in mano...”

While "L' Italiano (Lasciatemi Cantare)" secured only the fifth spot in the Sanremo standings, its impact was immeasurable.

The song's infectious melody and Cutugno's charismatic presence resonated with fans including the Maltese.

In 2007, on 1 May, Toto Cutugno performed at a concert in Valletta that was organised by the Labour Party.

An incident occurred before his performance of 'Insieme,' during which a small group of fans booed the singer, after he congratulated Malta for being a member of the European Union for three years.