Ed Sheeran Malta 2024 concert tickets now on sale

Ed Sheeran’s Malta concert has been described by Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef as one of the “standout highlights” in next year’s calendar of events.

Tickets for the concert that will take place on 26 June went on sale on Friday. Standing tickets are going for €100 and €150, while seated tickets go up to €250. Tickets are on sale via showshappening.com and limited to six tickets per customer.

The concert will take place at the new open air venue at Ta’ Qali national park that doubles up as a picnic area.

This will be the first time that Ed Sheeran will perform in Malta and the concert forms part of his Mathematics World Tour. Former Britain's Got Talent singer-songwriter Calum Scott will be the support act for the event.

The concert is organised by AEG Presents, Greatt, and NNG Promotions in partnership with One Fiinix Live and supported by VisitMalta and the Tourism Ministry.

Organisers greatt and NNG Promotions said they were “thrilled to bring this great talent to the islands” and described the one-day concert as a “landmark event” and an “unforgettable night of live music, emotion, and unforgettable memories”.

MTA CEO Carlo Micallef said: “2024 is shaping up to be another incredible year and we are absolutely thrilled to announce Ed Sheeran's upcoming concert… The fact that we have managed to attract an A-Lister to our islands is testament to our commitment to delivering and supporting world-class entertainment for Malta’s residents and visiting tourists.”

Sheeran is known for his chart-topping hits, including Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, Perfect and many more. Since his rise to fame in 2011 with his debut album + (Plus), Sheeran has won several Grammy Awards and counts a dedicated global fan base.