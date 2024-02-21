Bluesman Ripoff Raskolnikov plays Malta dates in March

One of the most idiosyncratic figures on the European blues scene, Austrian-born Ripoff Raskolnikov, will be playing four dates in Malta in March.

Both an accomplished blues guitar player and a prolific singer-songwriter, Raskolnikov promises poignant intensity with his music, stage charisma, dry sense of humour and his highly personal approach to the blues.

Naturally an admirer of blues greats Blind Willie McTell, Skip James, Robert Johnson and John Lee Hooker, unlike others Raskolnikov has shown no desire for imitation or to stay within the boundaries of what is generally accepted as the blues.

“What does connect him to the aforementioned giants is his fully committed, unwavering integrity in exploring, and coming to terms with such human emotions as love, passion, desire, loss, pain, the quest of beauty, hunger for life, or fear of death. Driven by such forces, Raskolnikov unleashes songs of powerful poetic and musical expression which, more often than not, defy stylistic categorization,” a spokesperson for Raskolnikov said ahead of the Malta dates.

Raskolnikov plays on the 15 March at 97 Notes, Valletta; 16 March at Babel Bistro, Valletta; 17 March at Muddy Waters in Ħaż-Żebbuġ for St Patrick’s Day in the afternoon; and on the 18 March at Wild Honey in Valletta.