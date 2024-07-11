Għaxaq Music Festival celebrates 25 years with five-day concert extravaganza

Għaxaq Music Festival celebrates 25 years with a five-day concert extravaganza, featuring a star-studded line-up, including Grammy Award winner Julian Marley and international superstar Ronan Keating.

The festival will also host the World's Premiere Pink Floyd show Brit Floyd, with special guest Harry Waters, the world-renowned Bootleg Beatles, and Malta's Tribali.

24 July: Julian Marley @ Għaxaq Grounds

The Ghaxaq Music Festival kicks off with a night of reggae headlined by 2024 Grammy Award Winner, Julian Marley & The Uprising as part of their ‘Colours of Royal’ Tour.

Julian Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley, will bring genuine reggae rhythms and vibes to the stage, immersing the audience in the true essence of reggae music. Fans will have the chance to hear live renditions of songs from Julian's latest award-winning album. This new material showcases his evolving artistry and deep roots in reggae. Alongside his new tracks, Julian will perform timeless classics from his father’s repertoire. Songs like One Love, Redemption Song, and No Woman, No Cry are sure to resonate deeply with the crowd, bringing a sense of nostalgia and connection to Bob Marley’s enduring legacy.

Julian Marley will deliver a dynamic performance that engages and captivates the audience, making for an unforgettable night.

The festival will also showcase a special supporting act by Fakawi, one of Malta’s most cherished bands. Fakawi’s dynamic performances and beloved sing along tracks are guaranteed to delight the crowd and infuse the evening with local flair.

The night will kick off with an energetic warmup set by DJ Mykill, setting the perfect tone for a night of musical excitement. To conclude the festivities, Malta’s star JJOY will host a vibrant closing party, ensuring the festival ends on a high note.

27 July: Ronan Keating @ Għaxaq Grounds

Headlining the second day of the festival will be pop icon Ronan Keating, renowned for his exceptional career both as lead singer of Boyzone and as a solo artist.

Fans in Malta can look forward to a memorable setlist featuring classics like If Tomorrow Never Comes, Life Is a Rollercoaster, and When You Say Nothing at All. Keating's engaging and energetic performances ensure that every concert is a unique and exhilarating experience, making this a highlight of the summer.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will feature a special supporting act by Shaun Farrugia, one of Malta's shining stars. His talent as a solo artist has secured him features with Martin Garrix on singles Starlight, and If We’ll Ever Be Remembered, as well as being an in-demand writer for the likes of Mimi Webb, The Script and Sigala.

An electrifying warmup set by Pierre Cordina, creating the ideal atmosphere for the rest of the night. To wrap up the event on an exhilarating note, Malta’s favourite DJ Sue will lead a dynamic closing party, guaranteeing a spectacular finish.

31 July: Britt Floyd with special guest Harry Waters @ Għaxaq Grounds

Għaxaq hosts the World's Premier Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, along with special guest Harry Waters, for the first time in Malta. Brit Floyd are celebrating 30 years of P·U·L·S·E, their biggest and most spectacular production to date. A celebration and faithful recreation of Pink Floyd’s legendary final Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics.

The three-hour show features classic tracks from Pink Floyd’s magnificent catalogue of albums, including the Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle and much more.

Special Guest Harry Waters, son of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, will add a distinctive touch to the evening. Known for his own musical prowess and familial connection to the band, Harry Waters brings a personal and authentic element to the tribute, ensuring an experience that resonates with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Tickets for these concerts can be purchased online at www.showshappening.com.

The Ghaxaq Music Festival will have a general standing area where attendance is against a donation aimed at supporting the Embrace Diversity Organisation, a voluntary organisation dedicated to children and youths with disabilities. For the last three years, the festival donated over €50,000 to different charitable institutions.

Grand Finale at Għaxaq Square

The Ghaxaq Music Festival is set to culminate its 25th anniversary celebration with a spectacular grand finale at Ghaxaq Square, a historic and picturesque venue framed by the majestic baroque church of St Mary. Entrance for both events at Għaxaq Square will be free.

7 August: Bootleg Beatles @ Għaxaq square

World's famous Bootleg Beatles acclaimed as the ultimate Beatles tribute band and endorsed by The Beatles themselves, will headline the first night with their authentic renditions of the Beatles' timeless classics. Formed in 1980, the Bootleg Beatles have spent over four decades perfecting their act, faithfully recreating the look, sound, and spirit of the Beatles. Fresh from their performance at the world’s famous Glastonbury, the Bootleg Beatles will take audiences on a journey through the band's ground breaking albums and timeless hits.

DJ Steve Agius will warm up the crowd with his dynamic set, setting the perfect tone for an evening of extraordinary music and nostalgia.

8 August – Tribali live in concert @ Għaxaq square

Tribali, known for their vibrant fusion of global sounds and infectious rhythms, will take the stage on the second night. They will debut their highly anticipated 5th album, Anka, promising an evening of exhilarating performances and musical innovation. The band will also delight fans with classics from their previous albums.

This will be a special return for Tribali to Ħal Għaxaq for a major concert. The band has fond memories of their previous visits in 2012 and 2014, where they delivered unforgettable performances to massive, enthusiastic crowds.

Carlo Gerada will kick off the night with his engaging DJ set, creating an exciting atmosphere for the grand finale.

Adding to the magic, the traditionally ethnic market will be set up during Tribali's concert, offering a vibrant array of local crafts, foods, and cultural delights.

Parking

For all the events there will be assigned parking spaces. The organisers encourage the public to visit the Għaxaq Music Festival Facebook page for all the daily updates. https://www.facebook.com/ghaxaqmusicfestival.

The festival is organised by St Mary’s Band Club Għaxaq and is under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and Malta Tourism Authority.