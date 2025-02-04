Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2025 begins tonight with first semi-final

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is set to begin on Tuesday, with the first of two semi-finals taking place this evening.

This year's MESC will take place over three days: February 4, 6, and 8, at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali and will be hosted by Pauline Agius, Davide Tucci and Valentina Rossi.

A total of 12 acts will be battling for a spot in the Grand Final, with the top eight acts proceeding to the grand final.

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest is a part of Malta's selection process for the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Basel, Switzerland, in May 2025.

The contest will feature 24 artists competing in two semi-finals, with 16 advancing to the final with the selection being based on a combination of jury and public votes.

The singers and songs to be heard this evening are Mark Anthony Bartolo with Hideaway, Dre Curmi with Te Amo, Raquela with Silenced, Kristy Spiteri with Heaven Sent, Matthew Cilia with Control, Marie Claire with Wildflower, Justine Shorfid with Still I Rise, JVF with Festa (No Time For Siesta), Adria Twins with Qalb ma’ Qalb, Haley with Whistleblower, Victoria with Juno and Kurt Calleja with Aziz/a.

The outcome of MESC 2025 will be determined by a combination of jury and public votes.

The show will also feature a special performance by Adonxs, the Czech Republic's Eurovision 2025 representative, who will be launching his entry for Basel during tonight's broadcast.