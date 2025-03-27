menu

Mużika Mużika fifth edition kicks off tonight

Mużika Mużika kicks off tonight with 16 finalists exhibiting their song for the first time

kurt_sansone
27 March 2025, 12:10pm
by Kurt Sansone
2 min read
Maxine Pace the 2024 winner of Mużika Mużika (Photo: Mużika Mużika)
Mużika Mużika, the Maltese-language music festival, kicks off tonight with 16 singers expected to deliver live performances at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

This is the fifth edition of the festival that has etched itself into the nation’s collective conscience for the high standards it has set in music and presentation.

On the first night, voting will be restricted to the audience present at the MFCC, who will be able to cast their choice via a special app. No singer will be eliminated on the first night and the votes of the audience will be added on to those of the televoting result on the final night.

The second night of the festival on Friday, known as The Classics, will see the participants sing classic Maltese songs with other veteran singers. This year we can expect to see on stage Frank O’Neill, Joe Carr, Catherine Vigar, Augusto Cardinali, Thea Garrett, Amber and Mary Spiteri. The second night is not part of the competition.

On the final night on Saturday, all 16 singers will sing again in the hope of claiming the crown from Maxine Pace, who won last year’s edition with her song Mhux tal-Aħħar.

The final night will also feature special guests, The Tenors and Maxine Pace.

When visiting the venue on Thursday morning to witness the final preparations, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici thanked the artists and festival organisers.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici (centre) visiting the venue in Ta' Qali where the final preparations for the 5th edition of Mużika Mużika are underway (Photo: DOI)
“This festival celebrates the Maltese language and the 16 songs we will hear tonight will add to the important legacy this festival is creating for the country,” Bonnici said.

Mużika Mużika is organised by Festivals Malta, a government agency. Aaron Zahra, Festivals Malta chairperson, said the production level has been improving from one edition to the next. He thanked the technicians and production assistants for their contribution.

Mużika Mużika will be transmitted live on TVM at 9pm.

Past Winners

2021    Glen Vella, Ħarsa Biss

2022    Kurt Calleja, Bla Tarf

2023    Gianluca Bezzina, Sabiħa

2024    Maxine Pace, Mhux tal-Aħħar

16 Finalists for 2025

Lisa Gauci, Aħjar

Hannah, Festa

MARA, Fuq!

Cliff Zammit Stevens, Ġenna fl-Art

Daniel Cauchi, Għadna Ngħoddu

Marilyn Aquilina, Għatxan

Kapitlu Tlettax, Liston and Emma, Ħsibijiet

Kersten Graham, Int Kollox Għalija

Jasmine Abela, L-Imħabba Verità

Gaia, Mill-Qalb

Pamela Bezzina, Perfett

Jamie Cardona, Stajna Konna Aħna

Janvil ft. Garison, Stennieni Ġej

Claudia Faniello, Supereroj

Ryan Hili, Tagħna t-Tnejn

Brooke, Tiegħek Jien

