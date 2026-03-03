Sunset Boulevard makes its Malta premiere

Sunset Boulevard: The Musical premieres this March at the Mediterranean Conference Centre for the very first time on the island. This landmark production marks a historic moment for Malta’s theatre scene, bringing one of the world’s most celebrated musicals to local audiences in a staging that is currently playing in Europe exclusively in Malta.

A sweeping and haunting masterpiece, Sunset Boulevard tells the unforgettable story of faded silent-film star Norma Desmond and her desperate dream of a triumphant return to the spotlight. With its soaring score, dramatic storytelling, and iconic songs including With One Look and As If We Never Said Goodbye, the musical has captivated audiences worldwide.

This Maltese premiere offers theatre lovers a rare opportunity to experience the grandeur and emotional intensity of this international hit without leaving the island. With a full -scale production, stunning visuals, and a powerful live orchestra, the show promises a world-class theatrical experience.

Producers have described the production as “a milestone for Maltese musical theatre,” celebrating both international excellence and local talent. The staging places Malta firmly on the European cultural map, hosting the only production of this musical curr ently running in Europe.

Audiences, musical theatre enthusiasts, and international visitors alike are invited to witness this extraordinary event. Whether you are discovering the story for the first time or revisiting a beloved classic, Sunset Boulevard in Malta is set to be one of the cultural highlights of the year.

Sunset Boulevard will feature Talitha Dimech as Norma Desmond, Cliff Zammit Stevens as Joe Gillis, Neville Refalo as Max Von Mayerling and Eleanor Spiteri as Betty Schaefer amongst others. The production is directed by Hermann Bonaci, with musical direction by Joe Brown and choreography by Sue Vassallo.

Sunset Boulevard will be on 20, 21, 22 March 2026 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. For information regarding tickets visit www.showshappening.com