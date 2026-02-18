Joseph Portelli applauded by Nocerina supporters outside stadium

Earlier this year, his €1.3 million bid to purchase Siena Calcio was rejected by the club’s officials. According to a report by Gazzetta di Siena, the Maltese businessman submitted an offer of €1.3 million to take control of the club, which was turned down by Siena’s owners.

The report said Portelli had initially tabled a €1 million bid for full ownership, before increasing the offer in an attempt to persuade the club’s top administration.

According to reports, his ambition is to one day guide an Italian team from the lower divisions to Serie A.

Portelli is already well known in Maltese football as the president of Ħamrun Spartans, one of the country’s most successful clubs in recent years.

Nocerina, which is also associated with the same red and black of Ħamrun Spartans, is a football club in Campania founded in 1910.