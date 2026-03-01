Malta’s growth enters a new phase
Last Thursday, the NSO released the latest GDP figures. They confirm something important, and it is not simply that Malta is growing. We already knew that. What the latest data tells us is that the Maltese economy is shifting gears.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, real GDP expanded by 6.4% year on year. That is a strong number by any European benchmark. Nominal output for the quarter reached €6.3 billion, marking another step up in the scale of the economy. This comes after a year in which growth reached 7%, one of the strongest performances in the euro area. Even looking ahead, the Central Bank projects the economy to continue expanding steadily over the coming years, stabilising at around 3.6% to 3.7% annually through 2028.
This is not a story of slowdown. It is a story of normalisation.
For the better part of a decade, Malta experienced a period of rapid economic scaling. GDP more than doubled in nominal terms compared to the early 2010s. Employment surged, new sectors deepened, migration supported labour supply and the post-pandemic rebound added another wave of acceleration, pushing growth to unusually high levels for a small advanced economy.
That phase is now giving way to something more mature.
The composition of the latest growth figures helps explain why. In the final quarter of 2025, both domestic demand and external demand contributed equally to expansion. Household consumption continued to grow at a healthy pace. Government consumption remained strong. Exports rose solidly, outpacing imports and reinforcing Malta’s position as a competitive services exporter. The current account is projected to remain comfortably in surplus over the medium term, hovering around 6% to 7% of GDP. For a small open economy, this external strength matters. It signals that growth is not purely inward-looking or credit-driven. It reflects productive capacity that generates earnings beyond the domestic market.
On the production side, the structure of the economy remains clear and consistent with the transformation of the last decade. Services dominate growth. Wholesale and retail trade, transport, information and communication, professional services and public administration remain central contributors to value added. Industry plays a smaller role. Malta has evolved into a service-oriented growth model, and the data shows that model remains resilient.
The labour market reinforces this picture of stability. Unemployment is projected to settle around 2.8% in the coming years, a level that reflects sustained tightness. Employment growth, while moderating compared to the rapid expansion of previous years, remains positive. Compensation per employee is expected to grow in the range of 4% to 5% annually over the medium term. Real wages, after absorbing the inflation shock of recent years, have recovered and are projected to continue rising as inflation gradually eases toward 2%.
The income breakdown of GDP also reveals balance. In the latest quarter, increases in compensation of employees, gross operating surplus and taxes net of subsidies all contributed to the rise in nominal output. Growth is flowing across labour income, business profits and public revenues. This distribution matters because it underpins macroeconomic resilience. It means the expansion is not narrowly concentrated but diffused across the main economic actors.
Yet beneath this strength lies a subtle but important shift. Potential output growth is projected to gradually ease from just above 5% toward the mid-3% range by 2028. Employment growth is expected to moderate. Government investment linked to EU recovery funds will peak and then taper off. In other words, the forces that powered rapid expansion over the last decade are stabilising.
This should not be interpreted as weakness. It is the natural evolution of an economy that has already undergone a significant structural expansion. When labour markets tighten and capacity fills up, growth converges toward sustainable levels. Economies do not continue accelerating indefinitely. They mature.
Seen through this lens, Malta today stands at an inflection point. The acceleration phase, driven by rapid scaling and demographic expansion, is transitioning into a consolidation phase defined by alignment with productive capacity. The headline growth rate remains strong, but the underlying rhythm is shifting from rapid expansion to steady progression.
This transition coincides with the launch of Vision 2050, and the timing could not be more significant. Malta is not entering its long-term strategic planning phase from a position of economic stress. It is not grappling with recession or stagnation. It is approaching the next chapter from a platform of strength: Solid growth, low unemployment, external surpluses and contained inflation.
The challenge of the coming decade is therefore different from that of the last one. The previous period was about scale. The next period is about depth.
When growth moderates from extraordinary levels to sustainable ones, the focus naturally shifts toward productivity, value added and income per worker. Stable growth in the range of 3% to 4% is not a retreat from ambition. For a small advanced economy operating near capacity, it represents a solid and durable trajectory. The task is to ensure that this stable growth translates into higher living standards, stronger competitiveness and a more resilient economic base.
It is worth remembering that not long ago, Malta’s central challenge was generating sufficient growth and employment. Today, the conversation has evolved. The economy is larger, more diversified and more integrated into global value chains. The labour market is tight. The fiscal base is broader. The external position is strong. These are markers of success.
But maturity brings responsibility. As the economy stabilises at a sustainable pace, structural decisions become more consequential. Investment choices, skill formation, technological upgrading and institutional quality will determine whether the next 25 years build on the gains of the last 10.
Thursday’s GDP release should therefore be read not merely as confirmation of another strong quarter, but as a signal of transition. Malta’s economy is no longer in high-velocity take-off mode. It has reached cruising altitude. From here, progress will be measured less by speed and more by quality.
Malta enters this new phase with momentum, stability and room to shape its future deliberately.