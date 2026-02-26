Golden Matrix group rebrands to Meridian Holdings Inc.

Following the recent expansion of its retail operations in the Maltese market, Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) has announced it is officially rebranding to Meridian Holdings Inc. Effective March 3, 2026, the company will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol MRDN.

The rebrand to Meridian Holdings is a strategic move to align the group’s corporate identity with its most dominant global brand, Meridianbet. The decision follows a period of rapid growth and consolidation for the group, which now consists of six core entities: Meridianbet, Expanse Studios, RKings, Classics for a Cause, GMAG and Mexplay.

This corporate evolution comes few weeks after Meridianbet’s successful acquisition of Fairbet Ltd., a licensed retail gaming operator in Malta (MGA/B2C/195/2011). Through this transaction, Meridianbet assumed 100% ownership of Fairbet’s operations, doubling its physical presence across Malta and Gozo.

The acquisition added nine retail outlets to the network, bringing the total to 20 locations. This expanded footprint now operates over 60 sports betting terminals and 120 slot machines, cementing Meridianbet’s position as a leading employer and operator within the local regulated market.

Strategic capital optimisation

As part of this new growth phase, the company will also implement a share consolidation plan to optimize its capital structure. The move is designed to enhance the stock's profile for institutional investors and align the company's share price with global gaming industry standards.

"The transition to Meridian Holdings reflects the reality of our business today," Zoran Milosevic, the company CEO stated. "With Meridianbet serving as our flagship brand and our recent retail expansion in Malta, we are unifying our identity to better serve our shareholders and the jurisdictions in which we operate."

