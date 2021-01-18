Online casino footprint strengthened with launch of Wheelz Casino

The team at Rootz LTD have a brand new cutting-edge product, Wheelz Casino, which leverages their own powerful gaming platform built around customisation and ease of navigation. Wheelz borrows from the core DNA of its sister brands, while incorporating a host of exciting new features designed to refine the overall experience.

Smart systems

Backed by a handful of industry awards, Malta-based operator Rootz has enjoyed a meteoric rise since debuting with flagship brand, Wildz, in 2019. Much of the firm’s success owes to intuitive technology built from the ground up, with smart systems playing a critical role across all areas of the business. Automation is integral to the firm’s AML efforts, for example, and also assists in customising rewards that anticipate and respond to player behaviour. A fast sign-up process also means players waste no time exploring over 1,300 titles on offer, developed by a host of leading software providers.

Furthermore, online casino games at Wheelz can be accessed anywhere offering a stable internet connection, as most titles come programmed for seamless mobile play. Regardless of preferences, everyone can get the same rich experience across most modern devices at Wheelz.

With regards to deposits and withdrawals, the new online casino sets the pace here, too. Fine-tuned over several years, robust payment systems allow for rapid deposit and withdrawal speeds, with a dedicated support team on hand 24/7 to resolve any issues.

Marrying these elements, the team at Rootz are confident they’ve succeeded in delivering another superior casino product poised to turn heads across the industry.

Hollywood royalty

There is one final Ace in the pack, guaranteed to provide lashings of Hollywood glamour. Wheelz is proud to present David “The Hoff” Hasselhoff as the man chosen to set the Wheelz spinning, arguably the biggest star ever to front a Malta-based online casino. Besides renowned acting credentials, the multi-talented Hasselhoff possesses unifying qualities best epitomised by his historic 1989 New Year’s Eve performance. Staged atop the Berlin Wall, the landmark occasion heralded the dawning of a bright new chapter as two bitterly divided sides finally reconciled following years of tension.

A naturally fun-loving character, The Hoff’s colourful personality pervades Wheelz’s vivid, eye-catching branding. His new role will see ‘The Face of Wheelz’ appear in promotional material on behalf of the casino, amongst various other duties. Once the most-watched man on TV, there are plans in the pipeline for Hasselhoff to make an acting return as star of Wheelz’s own small screen ads, and he’s even lined up to feature in his own bonus game that bears his resemblance. “I still affect people in a positive way,” Hasselhoff proudly told Wheelz recently, aware of his enduring appeal some 38 years after Knight Rider first hit the screens.

The Hoff will be looking to ramp up the cool factor at Wheelz with the same zealous lust for life that has brought him so much worldwide success. “How do I make Wheelz cool?” he asked rhetorically during the same interview. “How do I talk to a car at Knight Rider and how do I make that cool? Everybody put me down because of that show,” he went on. Elaborating further, Wheelz’s naturally upbeat ambassador resoundingly proclaimed: “Baywatch is cool, Knight Rider is cool, the Wheelz commercial is gonna be cool.” So there you have it. Expect a glut of cool, Hoff-flavoured ads coming to a TV screen near you soon!

When pressed, Wheelz representatives were slightly coy on the prospect of Hasselhoff jetting to Malta as part of his obligations. They did sound some optimism, however, suggesting the possibility would be explored once COVID-19 crisis levels had subsided.

Wheelz.com is an online casino operated by Rootz LTD with MGA license number MGA/B2C/599/2018. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. gamblingtherapy.org