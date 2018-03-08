Different strategies for innovation | Calamatta Cuschieri

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Wednesday following the resignation of top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn. His decision to leave the role as the president’s top economic adviser adds to fears that Trump is adopting an increasingly protectionist stance and could spark a global trade war. That type of conflict could threaten the U.S. economic growth and corporate earnings. Only the Nasdaq Index closed higher gaining 0.33%.

Coca Cola announces its first alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola is to produce the first alcoholic drink in its 132-year-history, with plans to launch an alcopop in Japan. The world’s biggest soft drinks company said it would start making a version of “Chu-Hi” – canned sparkling flavoured drinks that include a local spirit called shochu. Chu-Hi has been marketed as an alternative to beer, proving especially popular with female drinkers.

The product is typically between 3% and 8% alcohol by volume.

The company, famous for its red label and secret Coca-Cola recipe, hopes to capitalize on the increase in popularity in Japan of Chu-Hi alcopops.

As announced by Jorge Garduno, president of Coca-Cola's Japan business unit "This is unique in our history. Coca-Cola has always focused entirely on non-alcoholic beverages, and this is a modest experiment for a specific slice of our market". And Japan appears to be a competitive market with Coca Cola launching 100 products per year.

The company's sodas only made up about 25 percent of product sales by volume in Japan in 2016, while tea made up 27 percent of Japan's overall beverage consumption in the same year.

Coca-Cola also owns Georgia Coffee in Japan, which it claims is the world's highest-grossing canned coffee drink, making more than $1 billion in annual sales. In 2017 Coca Cola Plus was approved by FOSHU (Food for Specified Health Uses) government certification.

Because of the nature of the Japanese drinks market, it's unlikely Chu-Hi drinks will launch in other countries. Garduno noted that while many markets are becoming more like Japan, the culture is still very unique and special. So many products that are born in Japan, will stay in Japan.

PAL-V ready to deliver the first flying car

The world's first flying car that you can buy has been unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland.

Dutch firm PAL-V revealed its final production model Tuesday and is now taking pre-orders for the car/aircraft on its website. The first delivery will be made in 2019 after receiving the final safety certification. The two-person vehicle, called PAL-V Liberty, has a top road speed of about 100 miles per hour (mph) while it can reach 112 mph in the air. With a maximum altitude of 11,000 feet, the air range is estimated to top out at around 350 miles.

In the air, the PAL-V is pushed forward by a rear mounted propeller driven by two engines. It is stabilized by a larger roof-mounted rotor that bolsters safety.

“Flying cars have been in movies many, many times and they will be available next year,” the CEO of the Dutch Company said. The first limited edition model will retail at an expected 499,000 euros and only 90 available for sale. Thereafter a "Liberty Sport Edition" will be available for an expected price of 299,000 euros. Flying lessons are included in the price and the company’s website is taking orders tied to hefty non-refundable reservation fees.



Disclaimer:

This article was issued by Linda De Luca, Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.