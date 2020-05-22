Technological innovations in the gambling industry

Technological innovations have already rapidly changed the dynamics in a lot of industries, including the gambling industry. In fact, the gambling industry has changed and evolved a lot over the years, thanks to an abundance of technological advancements. Here you can read more about the main technologies and their impact on the gambling industry.

Mobile technology

With the rise of online casinos, there was a huge shift in the market, as casino games become accessible to a wider audience across the world. In addition, there are thousands of casino sites to choose from, many tailored to cater to players from a specific region, for example. This means you can easily find and play at a UK registered online casino that suits your preferences, for instance.

On casino sites, you can play everything from roulette, slots, poker, and many other casino games online for real money. As mobile technology has improved, we have smartphones and tablets that allow us to access high-quality casino games from our mobile devices.

Hence why many sites are optimised for mobile devices, which means you can play on the move, whenever you want. As a result, casino sites have reached a new demographic that prefers to play casino games on their smartphone, or their own mobile devices instead on a desktop computer.

Virtual reality

The VR headset creates an authentic gambling experience for players, and allows them to connect with other members of the casino and have a completely immersive gambling experience. There are already VR casino games from leading developers, such as Gonzo’s Quest, Thunderstruck II, VR roulette, and others. However, you will need a VR headset and appropriate equipment and hardware to access the games and therefore, it’s safe to assume that this technology is yet to revolutionize the gambling industry.

Face recognition technology

In land-based casinos, security cameras scan the faces of the players to detect unwanted guests, such as criminals, for instance. It can also be used to detect high-rollers and other VIP guests. This makes it easier for the casino to immediately personalise a VIP treatment for these guests. Facial recognition technology may also help online casinos to easily verify new members, thus accelerating the verification process.

Wearable technology

Wearable technology involves electronic devices that are worn as part of the clothes on the person or on the skin. Some examples include smartwatches, jewelry, fashion accessories, and clothes. A smartwatch is a type of wearable technology that has found widespread use. You can use various apps, make online payments, play games, and more. That said, there are even slot games you can play on your smartwatch, while many casinos are looking to develop sites that are accessible from your smartwatch.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency is a virtual currency based on cryptography, which makes it convenient for anonymous and secure cross-border transactions. Examples of cryptocurrencies include Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. Although there’s still time for this technology to find a mainstream application in the gambling industry, there are some online casinos that accept payments in cryptocurrencies.