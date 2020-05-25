Ready to play: IZIBET outlets reopen to public

All IZIBET outlets across Malta and Gozo have reopened for the public, with all thirty-four shops having been equipped to ensure a safe environment for customers and employees alike.

To protect the safety of all their customers and staff, those entering any one of the IZIBET outlets are instructed to follow all instructions issued by the Public Health Authorities displayed in all the outlets, including social distancing measures.

All IZIBET staff will be wearing facemasks or protective shields at all times while customers are obliged to do the same. Hand-sanitizers will be available for free upon entry into every outlet and shop attendants will disinfect the premises regularly throughout the day.

New shops in the IZIBET network

Two new shops have been added to the IZIBET family as a new outlet opens in Bizazza Street Sliema, followed by another new shop in Għajnsielem Gozo, bringing the total number of shops to thirty-four, by far Malta’s largest network of controlled gaming premises.



Virtual games extension

While the world eagerly awaits more sports activities to resume at the earliest possible, IZIBET is offering a variety of other live sport betting options, including exclusive horse race betting from France and innovative betting formats such as eSports and Virtual Sports. In the last months they have extended their offering in Virtual Sports, through the introduction of a new range of virtual sports games added to their current portfolio of games, found in all IZIBET outlets. All games will be played over the counter and until further notice, Self Service Betting Terminals and Video Lottery Terminals will be disabled as part of the health and safety measures introduced by the local health authorities. Customers can also play online on www.izibet.com.

To play in an IZIBET shop, customers should be of 18 years and over. Play responsibly. Visit Remote Gaming Foundation at www.rgf.org

IZIBET is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority: MGA/B2C/223/2011 and MGA/B2C/345/2016