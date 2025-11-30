Thousands join president in charity walk for MCCF

Thousands of people joined another edition of the President's Charity Walk on Sunday to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

This year's walk reintroduced a route from the south of Malta, with participants assembling at both San Anton Palace and Ħal Qormi before setting off for the capital.

The event culminated at Pjazza San Ġorġ in Valletta.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono led the walk alongside Prime Minister Robert Abela, Archbishop of Malta Monsignor Charles J Scicluna, and Opposition leader Alex Borg. The initiative has been running since 2008 when it was introduced by Abela’s father, President Emeritus George Abela.

Upon reaching the parliament building participants were accompanied by the National Association of Band Clubs' band, as well as athletes from Special Olympics Malta, who walked with them to St George's Square.

In speeches delivered by Malta's highest authorities at the end of the walk, a common message stood out recognising national unity and generosity, reflected in this year's strong participation of thousands of people who came together for the noble cause.