Police arrest man allegedly involved in drug trafficking

A 31-year-old Colombian man has been arrested following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

The man was arrested on Friday at around 9pm in Sa Maison after investigations led police to carry out a search on him.

Officers found him in possession of pills suspected to be ecstasy, as well as over €1,000 in cash.

A subsequent search was carried out at his residence in Msida, where police discovered more than €2,000 in additional cash.

Officers also seized other substances suspected to be cannabis, ketamine, cocaine and MDMA, with a total estimated value of around €21,000.

The man will appear in court today at 11:30am before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, where he will face charges of alleged drug trafficking