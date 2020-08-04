MaltaPost fined for late mail delivery

MaltaPost was fined €10,159 by the Malta Communications Authority for being late with the delivery of local single piece mail.

The target of 95% for next day delivery is a requirement placed on MaltaPost as the universal service provider on both single piece mail and bulk.

The period between October 2018 to September 2019 saw the next day delivery for bulk set at 95.4%. Meanwhile, just 93.2% of single piece mail arrived on time.

These quality of service results emerged from independent bodies commissioned by MaltaPost as laid down by the regulator.

The MCA also runs its own audits on this process to ensure accuracy.

Jesmond Bugeja, CEO at MCA, said: “The MCA as the regulatory watchdog for the postal services is committed to ensure that quality standards are met, we will take appropriate action when companies fall short.”