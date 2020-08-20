Fully-electric London cab is Malta’s latest ride-hailing service

The latest ride-hailing service to hit Malta’s shores is the iconic black London cab, but this time it is a fully electric car that is revolutionizing the way people view sustainable mobility in Malta.

Ryde is the exclusive provider of this fleet of fully electric cabs, which include ramp access for wheelchairs, prams and pushchairs without the need for passengers to leave the seat, as well as facing three-seaters, full-sky roof and ample luggage capacity.

The total Ryde fleet includes other normal passenger vehicles and a fleet of minivans. Addiionally the Ryde app, available for download on the App Store and on Google Play, allows users to easily book their preferred mode, with seamless on-demand and pre-booking services.

“Ryde was built around the philosophy that humans and the environment in which people operate should come first, where success is measured by well-being and not just in figures or statistics. Ryde will, in fact, be rolling out a major initiative that further supports its commitment to Malta’s environmental well-being in the coming weeks,” said a spokesperson for Ryde.

“The new norms for health and safety are strictly adhered to, with Perspex sheets separating drivers from passengers and masks worn at all times,” the spokesperson said.