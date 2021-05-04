Quad Central targets podium for one of Europe’s most sustainable developments

The Quad Central is projected to achieve LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification from U.S. Green Building Council (‘USGBC’), laying the ground to make this not only one of Malta’s, but also one of Europe’s most sustainable developments.

The Quad Central will be a true next-generation development, joining the ranks with some of Europe’s most iconic and ‘greenest’ buildings, including Frankfurt’s skyline-defining Messeturm and The Crystal in London.

As part of the certification process, the design submission was made to the USGBC for preliminary accreditation, with a further construction submission to be presented upon project completion.

Designed by leading architectural firm DeMicoli & Associates on behalf of The Quad Central, this extraordinary new development will set new standards for environmental sustainability in Malta.

LEED® certification offers independent verification of the development’s green features, including design, construction, operations, and maintenance of a resource-efficient and high performing working space. These features not only reduce operational costs, but also ensure the greatest health benefits for building occupants and the wider environment.

With over 44,000 square meters of mixed commercial floor space, The Quad Central is sited in Malta’s Central Business District. This mixed-use development will provide an exciting mix of Grade A professional and commercial office space, supported by a diversified range of catering and amenity outlets, ample parking facilities and spacious landscaped outdoor areas.

Included in The Quad Central’s sustainability credentials are, amongst others, ultra-low energy use, energy generation and efficient management features, reduced water use, zero use of chemicals and low construction waste as well as the development maximising potential for green and public transport. Greenfuturenow.cz s.r.o. are lead contractors on the project.