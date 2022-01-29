Starbucks opens first Reserve Bar in Malta

The first Starbucks Reserve Bar has officially opened in Valletta city centre this week. Operated by db Group, the company’s exclusive licensee partner for Malta, the store is Starbucks seventh in the country and will create 20 new jobs.

When Starbucks, in collaboration with db Group, opened its first ever store in Malta in 2019, it paid tribute to the Maltese culture both in the design of the spaces and through Starbucks® food offering, embracing the uniqueness of the tradition and culture of Malta.

The same criteria have been followed for the first arrival of Starbucks Reserve Bar in Valletta. Located in a traditional Maltese building, the store has been carefully designed to complement the existing architecture and finishes of the original building.

Customers who visit the store can enjoy Starbucks high-quality Arabica coffee, prepared using the Black Eagle coffee machine. The state-of-the-art machine provides customers with advanced customisation options, such as adjusting the bean ratio, brewing time and water temperature – all operated by highly skilled baristas.

Inspired by the Arriviamo Bar in the Milan Roastery and the tradition of the Italian aperitivo – early evening social cocktails paired with small bites – the store will also feature a mixology bar, serving an assortment of traditional and unique cocktails ranging from classics like Aperol Spritz to coffee– inspired creations.

Starbucks Milan Roastery became Starbucks’ first Roastery store in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2018, offering customers the opportunity to discover the art and science of coffee. At the heart of Starbucks’ premium Reserve brand are the rare and exotic high-quality Arabica coffees, ethically sourced from more than 30 countries around the world.

These Arabica coffees are now available to customers in Malta at Starbucks Mixology Reserve Bar.

Malcolm Saliba, Starbucks Director of Operations at db Group, said the company was very excited to bring the Starbucks Reserve Experience to Malta for the first time and become a part of the local community.

“It’s with great pride that we can share this rare selection of Arabica coffees and are able to offer a new coffee experience with different brewing methods and hand-crafted cocktails,” he said. “The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

Starbucks coffee houses have become a beacon for coffee lovers everywhere: a place where customers know they can count on the unique barista and customer connection, and enjoy a superb cup of expertly roasted and richly brewed coffee every time.

Starbucks offers a 25c discount to all customers who take a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

The new store is conveniently located at 300, Republic Street, Valletta and open from 7am until 11pm, Monday to Sunday.