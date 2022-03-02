Shift4, American leader in commerce-enabling technology, acquires Finaro in $575 million deal

Finaro (formerly Credorax), a global cross-border payment provider and fully licensed bank empowering international commerce through simple payment solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Shift4 for its acquisition in a deal worth $575 million.

The combined offering of both companies creates complimentary synergy of a global payments powerhouse with significant card-present and card-not-present expertise across a range of verticals serving large, complex merchants with unique solutions.

Together, Finaro and Shift4 will be better positioned to provide merchants with the best-in-class global omni-channel payment solution and stand alongside some of the biggest players in the payments industry, including Adyen, Nuvei and WorldPay.

Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman said the acquisition underscores the company’s aggressive efforts to deliver a unified commerce experience across the world.

“This deal clearly shows our ability to support existing transformational and global customers like SpaceX Starlink & St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” he said.

Finaro will provide the global infrastructure and cutting-edge technology needed to drive Shift4’s international ambitions to deliver a unified commerce experience.

By integrating Finaro’s capabilities, Shift4 will be able to expand the company’s current services around the world, including its next-generation SkyTab POS solution, Shift4Shop eCommerce platform, and VenueNext stadium offering.

Shift4 also has more than 425 software integrations and over 200,000 merchant customers, many of which have a multinational presence and provide immediate international opportunities that can now be unlocked as a result of this acquisition.

“This acquisition emphasizes that we have accomplished what we set out to achieve – building reliable payment processing capabilities that are truly limitless in reach and scale,” Finaro CEO Igal Rotem said.

“Being able to apply this technology to SpaceX’s Starlink programme and others similar in scope, while also offering our merchants and partners around the world a broader range of products and services, is the realisation of this goal in the most concrete manner, and we are thrilled to join the Shift 4 team.”

Additional information on this acquisition is available in the presentations section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website here.