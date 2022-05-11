GWU sells shareholding in Mellieħa’s Danish village

The General Workers’ Union has sold its stake in the Mellieħa Holiday Centre for an undisclosed sum, the union said on Wednesday.

“The GWU would like to inform the public that it has sold its main stake in the Mellieħa Holiday Centre (Danish Village) to the main shareholder,” the union said, giving no more detail.

The Malta Business Registry lists the GWU as the owner of a single share in Mellieħa Holiday Centre Ltd with the remaining 139 shares held by DFF Malta Holding. Each share is valued at €58,234 and the company has a share capital of more than €8 million.

DFF Malta Holding is in turn made up of a Danish company that holds a majority of shares and a Spanish company based in Tenerife.

The Mellieħa Holiday Centre, formerly known as the Danish Village, is a tourist resort made up of self-catering bungalows, restaurants and a supermarket. It is situated next to Għadira beach and started operating in 1979.

A €9 million investment in 2019, saw the resort increasing the number of bungalows and carrying out a facelift of its facilities.