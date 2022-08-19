Alfred Camilleri joins the Corinthia Group

Alfred Camilleri, the former permanent secretary in the finance ministry, has been appointed non-executive director on companies belonging to the Corinthia Group.

Camilleri stepped down from his civil service posting last June after 16 years at the helm of the finance ministry.

In separate company announcements on the Malta Stock Exchange, CPHCL Finance plc and Mediterranean Investments Holding plc, announced that Camilleri was appointed non-executive director. Both appointments became effective on 4 August.

Camilleri was known for keeping a tight hold on the public purse strings, although he has been criticised for signing off on major public deals during the Joseph Muscat administration that have been linked to alleged corruption and misuse of public funds.

Camilleri was the only permanent secretary to be retained in the same role after the Labour Party entered government in 2013.

He worked with several finance ministers over the years, including Lawrence Gonzi, Tonio Fenech, Edward Scicluna and Clyde Caruana.

Camilleri retired from the civil service last June, shortly after the Finance Action Task Force took Malta off the greylist. He had been heading a government task force working to implement the FATF recommendations.