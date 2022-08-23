Bolt sets up new hub for Malta-based taxi drivers

Bolt has set up a new hub in Malta that will house customer support staff to help existing and potential taxi drivers in its ride-hailing services.

In response to new demand from drivers and passengers, Bolt has inaugurated a new centre for its Malta-based drivers.

According to a company statement, Bolt said that the new hub will offer existing and potential drivers a permanent venue to meet team members in person with the aim of making customer support as quick and easy as possible.

“Our new driver hub allows us to offer a better and more personal service,” said Ryan Mahoney, Bolt’s Malta Ridehailing Country Manager. “Mirroring our driver-focused company ethos, we consulted drivers during the planning stage. Now, we look forward to welcoming drivers and helping them to get the most out of the Bolt platform.”

A driver liaison team will be available at the hub to respond to any inquiries while providing information to current and prospective drivers, as well as fleet owners.

Overall, the hub will serve as a one-stop-shop to bring its operations closer to drivers while providing them with practical services.

The platform already includes driver ratings and other details like the driver’s photo, name, vehicle type and registration, allowing passengers to understand who their driver is before getting in the car.

Bolt also makes use of fleets for its ride-hailing services, with fleet owners directly handling the employment of their own drivers.