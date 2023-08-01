WSC's pioneering green bond fully subscribed in hours

A €25 million green bond issued by the Water Services Corporation was fully subscribed within a matter of hours, the state company said on Tuesday.

The bond, a first of its kind for any Maltese company, was issued by the WSC to finance environmentally friendly projects.

The bond is guaranteed by the WSC and issued by Clearflowplus plc, a subsidiary of WSC. It carries an interest rate of 4.25% and has a 10-year maturity term.

The funds raised will be used to finance several green projects, including the reverse osmosis plant in Ħondoq, solar farms, wastewater treatment aeration, reducing non-revenue water and improving billing efficiencies, and water network infrastructure.

WSC CEO Karl Cilia said the bond marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards becoming a net zero-impact utility.

“The rapid uptake of the bond is testament to the faith our investors have in our commitment to sustainability,” Cilia said.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli praised the initiative, stating that the successful issuance of the green bond marks a significant stride in Malta's journey towards a sustainable future.

“This initiative not only underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship but also positions Malta as a leader in green finance,” Dalli said, commending the WSC for this pioneering effort.