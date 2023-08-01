menu

WSC's pioneering green bond fully subscribed in hours

WSC’s €25 million green bond fully subscribed within hours in ground breaking initiative

1 August 2023
by Kurt Sansone
The WSC will use the money raised from the bond to invest in environmentally friendly projects such as this solar farm atop the Ta' Qali reservoir (Photo: WSC)
A €25 million green bond issued by the Water Services Corporation was fully subscribed within a matter of hours, the state company said on Tuesday.

The bond, a first of its kind for any Maltese company, was issued by the WSC to finance environmentally friendly projects.

The bond is guaranteed by the WSC and issued by Clearflowplus plc, a subsidiary of WSC. It carries an interest rate of 4.25% and has a 10-year maturity term.

The funds raised will be used to finance several green projects, including the reverse osmosis plant in Ħondoq, solar farms, wastewater treatment aeration, reducing non-revenue water and improving billing efficiencies, and water network infrastructure.

The latest tunnel to be excavated linking the Pembroke reverse osmosis plant with the Ta' Qali reservoir (Photo: WSC)
WSC CEO Karl Cilia said the bond marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards becoming a net zero-impact utility.

“The rapid uptake of the bond is testament to the faith our investors have in our commitment to sustainability,” Cilia said.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli praised the initiative, stating that the successful issuance of the green bond marks a significant stride in Malta's journey towards a sustainable future.

“This initiative not only underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship but also positions Malta as a leader in green finance,” Dalli said, commending the WSC for this pioneering effort.

