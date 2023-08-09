Hoteliers urged to reduce impact of tourism by becoming more sustainable

Hoteliers must be more innovative to mitigate climate change risks and relieve the pressure tourism causes to Malta’s infrastructure, a top bank official has told operators.

Clint Flores, who heads Bank of Valletta’s ESG department, said hotels must introduce water catchment and purification systems, adapt new structures to climate change, and recycle waste to transit to sustainable energy systems.

“The increase in the influx of tourists is constantly exerting pressure on Malta’s infrastructure, including water, energy, and waste systems. This will be more visible in the coming years due to the physical risks associated with climate change,” Flores said, urging hoteliers to play their part in mitigating these pressures.

He was speaking last week at the launch of the MHRA Hotel Performance Survey for the second quarter of 2023. The research is supported by BOV and Deloitte.

“The private sector, with the support of the government must embrace sustainability more than ever, since the hospitality industry cannot continue to impinge on the environment to the detriment of current and future generations,” he said.

The hospitality industry must set science-based target initiatives and systems in place to track and reduce carbon emissions, he added.

“The reduction in energy use entails a dual benefit for the environment due to lower CO2 emissions as well as cost effectiveness in reducing energy bills,” Flores said, noting that new EU rules part of the Green Deal will affect the hospitality industry and transportation.

Flores said one of Malta’s advantages is proximity due to the island’s small size. “This can play a determining role if the main players in the industry come together with a collective aim to become future-proof and collaborate towards industry-wide initiatives.”