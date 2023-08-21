eCabs ride-hailing platform set to launch in Greece

Malta company eCabs is set to launch a new ride hailing platform in Athens, Greece this September.

The taxi.gr ride-hailing app, developed at the eCabs headquarters in St Julian’s, Malta, provides a seamless online ride-hailing solution for riders as well as safe and flexible work for drivers.

This is the first time the company will be extending its services beyond Malta’s shores. The company said other jurisdictions are in the pipeline.

eCabs Technologies Founder and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Bezzina said the upcoming launch in Athens in September is the fruition of years of research and development and months of collaboration with its partners in Greece.

“We are really proud of what we have created and what the company has accomplished. Growing eCabs from a small three-man start-up in 2010 to a group of companies employing over 400 people and a technology company with industry-leading talent,” he said. “Now we are excited for eCabs to be flying the Maltese flag in the international ride-hailing industry beyond Malta’s shores.”

The company said the Athens market presents an exciting opportunity for eCabs, saying the Greek capital has significant potential for growth.

“With a significant portion of Greek rides still waved down from the curb or booked over the phone, the ride-hailing options for users remain largely offline,” it said. “Recognizing the digital transformation sweeping through the industry globally, eCabs Technologies sought to create a dynamic online solution that caters to the needs of both riders and drivers alike.”

The technology, developed by eCabs’ engineering team in Malta, is a white-label tech solution which will allow businesses the world over to use the platform to launch their brand in a jurisdiction, with the ability to integrate country- and city-specific features.

The taxi.gr platform being launched in Greece for instance, features a new in-app pricing model based on the metering requirements set by Helenic transport regulators.

Bezzina said that all new tailor-made technology components that are developed in Malta for specific countries will further enrich the eCabs Technologies platform.

These features are designed to provide optimal support for international partners through efficient deployment of country-specific features that respect different jurisdictions’ needs and regulations.

Bezzina said the the objective of taking eCabs Technologies to new heights would not have been possible without the support of the Malta Development Bank.

“The MDB has supported this project from the start, believing in our relentless mission to internationalise and take our locally built technology overseas. We are thankful for their trust and their support to help finance this growth which has helped make our vision a reality,” Bezzina said.