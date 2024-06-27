Comlux Malta has achieved EASA Part-145 certification

Comlux Malta Ltd. has recently achieved EASA Part-145 certification from the Civil Aviation Directorate of Malta.

With this certification in hand, Comlux Malta is able to provide line maintenance services for EASA- registered Airbus A320 and Airbus A220 aircraft at its facilities in Malta and Dubai. Therefore, with this approval, Comlux Malta Ltd. is now equipped to serve both existing and new customers on these aircraft types ensuring maintenance and support for their fleet operations.

To further enhance the approval, the upcoming efforts will be directed to expand the certification by Bombardier and Boeing aircraft.

“Securing the EASA PART-145 certification is a significant achievement for Comlux Malta, complementing our existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) certifications. This underscores our commitment to excellence and growth. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to enhance our expertise in maintenance services,” General Manager and Accountable Manager Lorenzo Pagnan said.