MCAST deputy principal Stephen Vella appointed Principal and CEO

The Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology (MCAST) has appointed Stephen Vella as its new Principal and Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of former CEO Prof. James Calleja.

The College issued a call for applications for this position last June.

Vella brings over two decades of experience in vocational education and a strong track record of leadership within MCAST. Vella’s academic journey began at Savio College and Stella Maris College, and continued his degree studies at the University of Malta and Falkirk College of Arts in Scotland. He holds an MBA from the Henley School of Management.

His professional career commenced in 1993 at the Salvatore Dimech School for Craftsmen, where he taught Graphic Design and Photography, leading to his promotion in 2003 to Deputy Director of the institution.

In this role, Stephen Vella was instrumental in enhancing the school’s curriculum, streamlining operations, and fostering a culture of innovation.

In 2008, he was appointed Director of the MCAST Institute for the Creative Arts. Under his guidance, the Institute experienced substantial growth, with a marked increase in student enrollment and the introduction of new higher diplomas and Degree courses in Fine Art, Interactive Media, Photography, and Media.

In 2015, Stephen Vella assumed the role of Head of the Technical College at MCAST, further expanding his influence within the institution.

In March 2017, he was appointed General Manager at MCAST Gateway to Industry, the College's commercial arm. He helped raise MCAST's international profile, representing the institution at major global fairs and conventions.

In 2021, he was appointed Deputy Principal for Business Development and Communications. In this capacity, Stephen Vella has continued to drive the institution’s growth by spearheading business development initiatives, managing infrastructural projects, and leading marketing strategies.